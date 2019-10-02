 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


The 5 Best ‘Before They Were Stars’ Tiny Desk Concerts

by Sidney Madden (NPR)

Brandi Carlile performs a Tiny Desk concert on June 26, 2012.
Image credit: Blake Lipthratt

“Music discovery” isn’t just some catchy tagline we deploy in press releases. The staff of NPR Music lives for finding compelling, exhilarating, jaw-dropping talent from every genre and giving those artists the space to shine. And not to pat ourselves on the back or anything — *pat pat* — but out of the nearly 900 Tiny Desk concerts we’ve published, a bunch have created star-making moments for boldface names in popular music.

Check out this playlist of Tiny Desk alums who were invited to perform behind Bob Boilen’s endearingly cluttered desk before their careers really took off. (They were always stars to us.)

Tiny Desks In This Playlist

• Brandi Carlile (read more)
• Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (read more)
• Adele (read more)
• H.E.R. (read more)
• Mitski (read more)

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

