TED Radio Hour: Reinvention

by TED Radio Hour (NPR)

Change is hard. Transitions can be tough. But they’re also opportunities to discover and reimagine what you thought you knew. In her first episode, Manoush Zomorodi explores the power of reinvention.

Guests include OK Go lead singer Damian Kulash Jr., former college gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, and entrepreneur Nick Hanauer.


