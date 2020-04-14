 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Teaching The Next Generation Of Star Gazers And Space Explorers

by (WMFE)

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School astronomy teacher Kyle Jeter sends an inspirational message to his students learning from home. Photo: Kyle Jeter

Some seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida are learning about the night sky and the universe they live in thanks to their astronomy teacher Kyle Jeter. Astronomy isn’t a common course selection for most — we’ll explore how it can help students understand all sorts of science and promote science literacy in a social media world.

Then, our expert scientists have some sci-fi picks for keeping us busy during the quarantine. We’ll chat with UCF’s Addie Dove, Josh Colwell and Jim Cooney about science fiction shows and new science documentaries to keep us company as we’re safer at home.


