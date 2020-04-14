Teaching The Next Generation Of Star Gazers And Space Explorers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Some seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida are learning about the night sky and the universe they live in thanks to their astronomy teacher Kyle Jeter. Astronomy isn’t a common course selection for most — we’ll explore how it can help students understand all sorts of science and promote science literacy in a social media world.

Then, our expert scientists have some sci-fi picks for keeping us busy during the quarantine. We’ll chat with UCF’s Addie Dove, Josh Colwell and Jim Cooney about science fiction shows and new science documentaries to keep us company as we’re safer at home.