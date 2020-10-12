 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Supporters Gather In Sanford To Hear President Trump Speak

by (WMFE)
Supporters of President Trump brought lawn chairs and flags as they waited outside the Orlando-Sanford International Airport for the president to speak a rally scheduled for 7pm. Photo: Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Hours before President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a rally at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport, hundreds of supporters wrapped around the terminals in the midday sun. 

Trump’s first rally in Sanford scheduled more than a week ago was canceled after he tested positive for coronavirus. 

Supporters, including groups like Women for Trump and Veterans for Trump and Latinos and Blacks for Trump, sat on lawn chairs under umbrellas and American and Trump 2020 flags outside the airport. 

A supporter of President Trump waits for the start of the rally at Orlando-Sanford International Airport. Photo: Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Some had brought megaphones and chanted ‘four more years’, ‘no more Biden’, and ‘MAGA Lives Matter’ while others clapped and shouted ‘law and order party’ as Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies biked past. 

Trump’s return to the campaign trail in Sanford comes a week after his release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center hospital where spent three days being treated for coroanvirus. On Sunday, White House Dr. Sean Conley said Trump was no longer a coronavirus transmission risk. 

Vice President Joe Biden was in Florida—a crucial swing state— last week to campaign in Miami with less than a month to go before the general election. 

Photo: Danielle Prieur, WMFE


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

