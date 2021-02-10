Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrating with boat parade

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating their victory with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. The parade Wednesday afternoon will be held on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Mayor Jane Castor is again emphasizing that people attending the parade must wear face masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules. After Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s title game, throngs of people gathered in the city’s entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the ordinances requiring them. Bucs official Brian Ford says fans should heed the rules.