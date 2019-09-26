 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Sumter County Residents Face Property Tax Hike

by (WMFE)
Golf Cart Bridge, The Villages. Photo: Ebyabe

Sumter County commissioners voted to increase property taxes for the first time in 14 years. The millage is jumping about 24% to $6.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. 

The increase will help pay for services like roads and fire services in a rapidly urbanizing county. 

Sumter County administrator Bradley Arnold joins Intersection to explain why commissioners decided to increase taxes now, and how services will be paid for in the future. 

 


