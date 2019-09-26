Sumter County Residents Face Property Tax Hike
Sumter County commissioners voted to increase property taxes for the first time in 14 years. The millage is jumping about 24% to $6.70 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The increase will help pay for services like roads and fire services in a rapidly urbanizing county.
Sumter County administrator Bradley Arnold joins Intersection to explain why commissioners decided to increase taxes now, and how services will be paid for in the future.
