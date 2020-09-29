 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Strong Cold Front Could Bring Severe Storms

by Dr. Athena Masson (WUFT)

Photo: Timothy Meinberg

A strong cold front is pushing through our area this evening and creating the potential for severe storms.

Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says that localized flash flooding will be possible tonight along with strong wind gusts.

“As the cold front continues moving through our area, strong thunderstorms containing potentially damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall remain a threat. I’m expecting most of these strong storms to remain near and north of the I-10 corridor. Later tonight, skies will clear from the northwest to southeast and temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s as the front moves completely through.”

The passage of the cold front will usher in fall-like conditions with below average temperatures and drier weather which should last into the upcoming weekend.


