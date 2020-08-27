 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Stetson University Suspends Students for Holding Parties, As 57 People Test Positive for Coronavirus

by (WMFE)
Photo: CDC @cdc

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Stetson University says students who hold large, unapproved parties on campus could be suspended. 

Within the first week back on campus, Stetson students who hosted two of these gatherings were suspended. 

But Vice President for Campus Life and Student Success Lua Hancock says these students are in the minority. So far, she says she’s seen widespread compliance.

“One thing that’s been really great actually is that the vast majority of our students are really following the rules and they’re letting others know when they’re not comfortable with what’s happening. If they have a visitor in the residence halls which they’re not supposed to do or they don’t have their mask up.”

Hancock says the rule is part of new medical precautions that have been put in place to protect students from contracting the virus.

“Ah, yes. If anybody holds a gathering that’s not approved that’s over that size, then we certainly have been very clear about the fact that we’ll have strong consequences for that behavior because it’s just medically so dangerous for our campus community.”

Hancock says the university has also required face masks, banned visitors in dorms and made all rooms single-residence. She says testing is offered every two weeks on campus.

She says 55 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the DeLand campus and two on the Gulfport campus. 

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

