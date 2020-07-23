 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


State Representative Randy Fine, His Wife and Two Sons Test Positive for Coronavirus in Brevard County

by (WMFE)

Photo: Randy Fine Twitter

State Representative Republican Randy Fine and his wife, Wendy, and two sons, Jacob and David, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. 

Fine says so far, they each are responding differently to the virus as they recover at home. 

“My wife has lost her sense of taste, for example, which I kind of wish I had. It would probably be good from a dieting perspective. But I have a cough that’s my most serious symptom. My youngest feels like he has the flu.”

Fine says they contracted the virus from an asymptomatic friend. 

“So, we had someone over at our house a week ago Sunday who was perfectly fine and healthy. But on Friday that person tested positive so six days later.”

The news comes just weeks after State Representative and Democrat Shevrin Jones and his parents tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida reported 173 new coronavirus-related deaths today, the highest single daily death toll since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

