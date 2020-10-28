Stacey Abrams Rallies University of Central Florida Students to Vote Biden, Vote Early

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Politician, lawyer and author Stacey Abrams was in Orlando today on the University of Central Florida campus to get out the youth vote ahead of next week’s election.

Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election in a race marked by voter suppression, told students they had more power than her generation.

She said there were not only more Millennials and Gen Zs than Generation Xers, but they also can use the internet and social media to organize.

“I need you to find 25 people every single day, people across this country and remind them that their voices matter. Because if Black Lives Matter than the power of the vote matters. If we can be safe in our homes because we have gun safety than your vote matters. If we are going to save this environment your vote matters. And so I need you to tell 25 people every day they matter. That they are the way we get change.”

Abrams told the crowd of undergraduates to vote for Vice President Joe Biden and to vote early.

She said they could turn Florida blue.

“You’ve been through too much together, you’ve been through COVID. You’ve been through police brutality. You’ve also seen joy when people stand together and refuse to be disseminated and forced away from their opportunity. You all understand what it means to fight for your lives. But you also understand what it means to stand for one another. And I’m here today because I believe you can stand for Florida.”

Both Biden and President Donald Trump will be in Tampa Thursday holding rallies with supporters.

