Spotlight: The Last Five Years, Aladdin Ballet, and FL Symphony Youth Orchestras

The musical “The Last Five Years” explores a five-year relationship between a man and a woman in which the wife’s story is told in reverse chronological order starting at the end of their marriage and the husband’s is told in correct chronological order starting just after they first meet. Now imagine the show – performed by a real husband and wife – in Spanish – and you have Los Últimos Cinco Años, the Direct-from- Bogotá, Colombia production running tonight and tomorrow at Mad Cow Theatre, produced by Showlink Theatricals. For tickets go to MadCowTheatre.com.

Aladdin is a timeless tale about a poor boy who meets a princess and falls in love. Toss in a magic lamp with a genie, an evil vizier, snakes, trolls, and bats – and do the whole thing as a ballet – and you just might have something. Did I ever tell you I was tested for face character Aladdin at Hollywood Studios when I was 19? I didn’t get it. Aladdin Ballet is tonight at 7 at the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Three full orchestras and one string-training orchestra all part of the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras will be giving their end of the seasons concert in one fell swoop in the same room on the same day – WHEW – Sunday 4 to 6:30 at the “historic” Bob Carr Theatre.