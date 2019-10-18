Spotlight: The Animatronicans, Meet Mayor Demings, Taste of Nona, and Florida Wedding Expo

The stage comedy The Animatronicans follows the adventures of 4 theme park animatronic characters who also happen to be roommates: Hall of President’s Abraham Lincoln, Journey into Imagination’s Dreamfinder, Maelstrom’s Polar Bear, and Carousel of Progress’s John. The play was a hit at Orlando Fringe and spawned an equally successful sequel. See both at The Animatronicans Double Feature Sunday at 2 at Orlando Museum of Art. For tickets go to orlandofringe.org.

Meet Mayor Demings, his staff, and the County Commissioners, interact with county departments for hands-on demonstrations, and enjoy giveaways and activities during the Mayor Jerry L. Demings Open House Saturday 10 to 2 at the Orange County Administration Center in downtown Orlando. To RSVP go to ocfl.net/OpenHouse.

Enjoy an evening out sampling 50 restaurants, dessert makers and caterers, live entertainment, and a silent auction during the 7th Annual Taste of Nona Saturday at 6 at Lake Nona Town Center.

Enjoy a day exploring the wedding industry featuring 75 vendors, a fashion show, food and dessert tastings, and more during the Florida Wedding Expo Sunday 1 to 5 at Rosen Plaza.