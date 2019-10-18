 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: The Animatronicans, Meet Mayor Demings, Taste of Nona, and Florida Wedding Expo

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

The stage comedy The Animatronicans follows the adventures of 4 theme park animatronic characters who also happen to be roommates: Hall of President’s Abraham Lincoln, Journey into Imagination’s Dreamfinder, Maelstrom’s Polar Bear, and Carousel of Progress’s John. The play was a hit at Orlando Fringe and spawned an equally successful sequel. See both at The Animatronicans Double Feature Sunday at 2 at Orlando Museum of Art. For tickets go to orlandofringe.org.

Meet Mayor Demings, his staff, and the County Commissioners, interact with county departments for hands-on demonstrations, and enjoy giveaways and activities during the Mayor Jerry L. Demings Open House Saturday 10 to 2 at the Orange County Administration Center in downtown Orlando. To RSVP go to ocfl.net/OpenHouse.

Enjoy an evening out sampling 50 restaurants, dessert makers and caterers, live entertainment, and a silent auction during the 7th Annual Taste of Nona Saturday at 6 at Lake Nona Town Center.

Enjoy a day exploring the wedding industry featuring 75 vendors, a fashion show, food and dessert tastings, and more during the Florida Wedding Expo Sunday 1 to 5 at Rosen Plaza.


