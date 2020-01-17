 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: Scottish Highland Games In Central Florida

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Three tartans photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Three tartans photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Central Florida’s annual Scottish Highland Games take place this weekend.

It’s a decades-old tradition in the area. But Lane Wadsworth has the lowdown if the Highlands are new to you.

Wadsworth tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the event is a celebration of Scotland’s history & culture, with nearly 100 Scottish clans and societies represented, along with men’s & women’s Heavy Athletics, championship Highland dancing, music, kids’ games area, and other happenings.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games on the organization’s website.


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando's ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections

