Spotlight: Scottish Highland Games In Central Florida

Central Florida’s annual Scottish Highland Games take place this weekend.

It’s a decades-old tradition in the area. But Lane Wadsworth has the lowdown if the Highlands are new to you.

Wadsworth tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the event is a celebration of Scotland’s history & culture, with nearly 100 Scottish clans and societies represented, along with men’s & women’s Heavy Athletics, championship Highland dancing, music, kids’ games area, and other happenings.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games on the organization’s website.