Spotlight: Morse Museum Of Winter Park Is Free This Weekend For ‘Rites Of Spring’ Open House

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Spring panel from the Four Seasons leaded glass window by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The Morse Museum in Winter Park is offering free admission this weekend.

The Morse’s Emily Sujka says the Open House during the museum’s annual Rites of Spring is a tradition that dates back decades.

Sujka tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what visitors to the museum can expect.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on the Morse Museum of Winter Park at their website.


