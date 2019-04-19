Spotlight: Morse Museum Of Winter Park Is Free This Weekend For ‘Rites Of Spring’ Open House
The Morse Museum in Winter Park is offering free admission this weekend.
The Morse’s Emily Sujka says the Open House during the museum’s annual Rites of Spring is a tradition that dates back decades.
Sujka tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what visitors to the museum can expect.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
Find more information on the Morse Museum of Winter Park at their website.
90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive
You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity