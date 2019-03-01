Spotlight: Central Florida Fair, Brian Feldman, and Neighborhood Summit

Ferris wheels – I got it. Midway games – I got it. Cotton candy – I got it. Snickers fried and covered in powdered sugar -I got it. The Central Florida Fair is back and it will have a few of my favorite things all weekend day and night at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. For details go to centralfloridafair.com.

Orlando art reviewers critiqued the works of Performance artist Brian Feldman for years and years. Now he wants them to sit across a table from him and read those same reviews out loud to his face in a new piece entitled “Knives Out.” The event will take place at the perfect venue for an event called Knives Out – The Glass Knife. Knives, Knife – I got it. Knives Out is Sunday at 2 at the Glass Knife or you can watch it live at facebook.com/BrianFeldmanProjects.

And finally, Mayor Dyer’s Neighborhood and Community Summit is a day of learning and networking to help build strong neighborhoods. Guests will enjoy city of Orlando best practices, learning more about city services. Mayor Dyer’s Neighborhood and Community Summit Saturday at 7 at Lowes Royal Pacific Hotel. And as always hashtag Orlando is Wonderful!