Spotlight: Barktoberfest (in Nov), Orlando Balloon Glow, Ugly Sweater Party, and Spirit Fest

Enjoy food trucks, vendors, local pet rescue organizations & pet adoption agencies, and even get your dog vaccinated, microchipped, or tested for heartworms during Barktoberfest ( yes, in November) Sunday, 12 – 4pm at Lake Eola Park.

Experience hot air balloons glowing at dusk (weather permitting), tethered rides (weather permitting), local food vendors, retail vendors, and activities for the kids during The Orlando Balloon Glow tonight thru Sunday, 5 – 9pm at Blue Jacket Park.

Bust out your ugliest, cheesiest, holiday sweater and enjoy beverage tastings, food, live music, games, karaoke, a photo booth, and of course, an ugly sweater contest during the Ugly Sweater Holiday Party Saturday, 7 – 10pm at the Orlando Museum of Art.

Have an enlightening weekend with psychic readers, mediums, crystals, astrology workshops, an evening seance and more during Spirit Fest Metaphysical & Holistic Fair Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 6pm at Melia Orlando Suite Hotel at Celebration.