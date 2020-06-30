Space Tourism Promises Fresh Perspective Of Planet Earth

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



As early as next year, space tourism company Space Perspective will ferry humans to the edge of space using a giant hydrogen-filled balloon. The capsule will have all the comforts of home – like a bar and a bathroom – and promises breathtaking views of the curvature of the Earth and blackness of space.

As more and more space tourism ventures come online, how will greater access to space change how humans perceive this planet? We’ll talk with Space Perspectives CEOs Jane Poynter & Taber MacCallum about the dawn of space tourism.

Then, why do some planets have rings? We’ll talk with our panel of expert scientists on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment.