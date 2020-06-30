 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Space Tourism Promises Fresh Perspective Of Planet Earth

by (WMFE)

Rendering of Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune in flight over Florida's Space Coast. Photo: Space Perspective

As early as next year, space tourism company Space Perspective will ferry humans to the edge of space using a giant hydrogen-filled balloon. The capsule will have all the comforts of home – like a bar and a bathroom – and promises breathtaking views of the curvature of the Earth and blackness of space.

As more and more space tourism ventures come online, how will greater access to space change how humans perceive this planet? We’ll talk with Space Perspectives CEOs Jane Poynter & Taber MacCallum about the dawn of space tourism.

Then, why do some planets have rings? We’ll talk with our panel of expert scientists on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

