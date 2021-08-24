She’s Now A Millionaire Because She Got Vaccinated

Christine Duval of Bloomfield Township, Mich., won the grand $2 million prize in Michigan's coronavirus vaccination sweepstakes.



Christine Duval did her part to help Michigan boost its vaccination rate and she has more than a “I got vaccinated” sticker to show for it.

The Bloomfield Township resident won $2 million for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, after participating in the state’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated.

The grand prize winner said she and her family would use the money toward helping pay for her kids’ educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health services in the community.

The money “will help us achieve all of our dreams,” she said.

The program, called the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes,” ran from July 1-30 and included the $2 million grand prize Duval won, a $1 million prize and daily drawings of $50,000 for adults who got at least one shot. There were also chances to win tuition money for kids age 12-17 who got the vaccine.

Joining the announcement of Monday’s winner, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the sweepstakes helped make sure there wasn’t a mid-summer dip in vaccination rates.

Whitmer noted that at least 65% of Michiganders age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’s progress. That’s lives saved. That’s people at home and out of the hospital,” the governor said.