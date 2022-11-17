 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Seminole County residents can recycle campaign signs through Saturday

by (WMFE)

Abandoned campaign signs are seen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)


Saturday is the last day to recycle political campaign signs in Seminole County. 

Residents can drop off their signs at Seminole County Central Transfer Station between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. 

The signs are recycled by Seminole County Solid Waste, League of Women Voters Seminole County, and PureCycle. 

Signs that aren’t recycled usually end up in landfills where it can take hundreds of years for the plastic to fully decompose. 

The Central Transfer station is located at 1950 FL-419 in Longwood. There are also eight recycling sites in Orange County and one in Volusia County.


