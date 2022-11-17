Seminole County residents can recycle campaign signs through Saturday

Saturday is the last day to recycle political campaign signs in Seminole County.

This is the last week to drop off election signs at designated locations in Volusia, Seminole, and Orange Counties to be recycled!♻️ “It was an important and impactful project for us to support and improve…” @ChristianBruey, PureCycle. Learn more: https://t.co/J5fNTXVTO7 pic.twitter.com/61lXFLgmut — PureCycleTech (@PureCycleTech) November 16, 2022

Residents can drop off their signs at Seminole County Central Transfer Station between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday and Saturday.

The signs are recycled by Seminole County Solid Waste, League of Women Voters Seminole County, and PureCycle.

Signs that aren’t recycled usually end up in landfills where it can take hundreds of years for the plastic to fully decompose.

The Central Transfer station is located at 1950 FL-419 in Longwood. There are also eight recycling sites in Orange County and one in Volusia County.