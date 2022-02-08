 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Second Senate committee votes to confirm Ladapo. Bracy, other Democrats oppose: “I think it promotes a dangerous, ugly kind of politics”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Senator Randolph Bracy. Photo: Danielle Prieur


The Florida Senate Ethics and Election Committee has voted to confirm Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the Florida Surgeon General and Director of the Department of Health. 

Florida Senate Democrats again spoke out in opposition to Ladapo’s confirmation. 

Ocoee Senator Randolph Bracy says the fact that Ladapo refused to wear a face mask around Senator Tina Polsky, who is battling cancer, shows the types of politics he might encourage.

“If you don’t believe masks, work, OK. But how would that have hurt you to do that out of respect? And I think we’re losing respect in our politics and I think you and your boss, are emboldening people, to have a lack of respect, in our politics and how we talk to each other.”

Bracy repeatedly asked Ladapo about his views on masking and vaccines during the confirmation hearing.

Ladapo not only said masking was ineffective against Omicron, which goes against several CDC studies, but that vaccination should be a personal and private choice, refusing to disclose his own vaccination status.

To this Bracy again said that Ladapo’s confirmation would be dangerous to the state.

“I think it promotes a dangerous, ugly kind of politics that we’re starting to see in our state where people don’t think they can extend the courtesy.”

Now Ladapo’s nomination will go to a full Senate vote.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP