 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Second Bill Filed In House For Puerto Rico Statehood

by Jason Delgado (WMFE)
Latino voters could decide the next election, if parties can get their voting bases to consolidate the vote. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Several lawmakers gathered on Capitol Hill Tuesday to unveil a bipartisan bill to allow Puerto Rico to vote on statehood in the 2020 election.

The bill, the Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act, was introduced by Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón,  and would allow the Puerto Rico government to hold its first federal status vote in the island’s history.

Forty-five lawmakers have co-sponsored the measure including U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D- Winter Park) and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D- Orlando).

Murphy said she will respect whatever decision the Puerto Rico electorate makes but believes statehood is in the island’s best interest.

“I personally hope they choose statehood, Murphy said. “I believe that it’s the only way for Puerto Ricans to have full democratic rights and full equality within this nation which they have contributed so much to.”

Gonzalez’s bill joins another filed in March by Soto that would also pave the way for the island to become the 51 st state of the union.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP