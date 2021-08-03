Scrubbed. Boeing’s Starliner Launch Attempt Delayed

Boeing’s Starliner space capsule will have to wait at least one more day before launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida after engineers discovered an issue on the capsule before launch.

The Boeing team ran a health check on the Starliner yesterday after electrical storms yesterday rolled through Florida’s Space coast. A valve on the capsule’s propulsion system was in an unexpected position, so Boeing called off the launch attempt today.

“We’re disappointed with today’s outcome and the need to reschedule our Starliner launch,” said John Vollmer, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program. “Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives.”

If the issue is resolved, Boeing could launch the spacecraft Wedensday at 12:47 p.m. ET with a planned docking to the station about 24 hours after launch.

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket will launch Starliner into orbit. “Atlas and the [launch] pad are fine,” tweeted ULA’s CEO Tory Bruno. “We will protect for a recycle tomorrow if NASA and Boeing are able to resolve.”

A previous attempt to launch Starliner Friday was delayed due to an issue on station. A recently arrived Russian module erroneously fired its thrusters Thursday, knocking the station out of its intended orientation. Ground crews regained control of the ISS and NASA said the crew is safe.

NASA and Boeing delayed the launch attempt as the space agency evaluated the health and safety of the station.

The Starliner capsule is designed to take astronauts to the International Space Station and back, but for this mission there will be no crew on board. It’s a test flight to prove the vehicle is safe to carry humans and will provide data to NASA to certify it for astronaut launches.

The mission is a redo of a December 2019 attempt to dock the vehicle to the International Space Station. A software issue cut that mission short, preventing Starliner from docking with the station.

Starliner is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, a $6 billion partnership with SpaceX and Boeing to transport astronauts to the ISS.