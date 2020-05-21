 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Reopening Businesses And Monitoring Health

by (WMFE)
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer addresses the media at a testing site in West Orlando as commissioner Regina Hill looks on. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The State of Florida is now in full phase one of reopening. As more businesses open up, health officials and civic leaders are watching the data closely to see what impact the reopening may have on Coronavirus cases. And in the meantime, they’re continuing to test- in the hopes of identifying people who may not know they have the disease, but are still spreading it.

So what happens if things open up too fast? Could cases start to peak again? 

Joining Intersection to discuss the risks of reopening and what local authorities are doing to test for the virus are Orlando city commissioner and CEO of Orange Blossom Family Health Bakari Burns, and WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

