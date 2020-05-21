Reopening Businesses And Monitoring Health

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The State of Florida is now in full phase one of reopening. As more businesses open up, health officials and civic leaders are watching the data closely to see what impact the reopening may have on Coronavirus cases. And in the meantime, they’re continuing to test- in the hopes of identifying people who may not know they have the disease, but are still spreading it.

So what happens if things open up too fast? Could cases start to peak again?

Joining Intersection to discuss the risks of reopening and what local authorities are doing to test for the virus are Orlando city commissioner and CEO of Orange Blossom Family Health Bakari Burns, and WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya.