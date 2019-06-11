 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Relativity Building Robot Rocket Factory Ahead Of Launches From Cape Canaveral

by (WMFE)

Rendering of Relativity's autonomous rocket facility at Stennis Space Center. Photo: Relativity Space

A private space company secured a deal with NASA to build a robotic rocket manufacturing factory. The rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral as early as next year.

Relativity’s robotic manufacturers will build the company’s Terran 1 — an entirely 3D printed rocket that can launch nearly 3,000 pounds of stuff into low Earth orbit.

The facility, leased by NASA, is located in Mississippi at the agency’s Stennis Space Center. The company plans to truck the completed rockets to a launch facility at Cape Canaveral.

“We’re targeting one manufacturing line to manufacture between 12 and 24 rockets a year,” said Jordan Noone, Relativity’s chief operating officer. “One of the benefits of our manufacturing approach is greatly reducing the lead time to make one of these. Our goal is 60 days from beginning a print to having the rocket flown.”

The company is already breaking ground at Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 16 ahead of a planned launch at the end of 2020.

Relativity joins a number of companies developing small launch vehicles. Texas-based Firefly Aerospace will also build and launch its rockets from Cape Canaveral.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP