Red Tail Pilots Honored for Veteran’s Day
This Veteran’s day, Tuskegee Airmen will be honored for their service in a ceremony outside the Orlando Science Center.
The first national monument honoring the Red Tail Pilots opened outside the Science Center a year ago.
Mike McKenzie, President and CEO of Vision of Flight, a local organization, will take part in a wreath laying ceremony in front of the monument outside the Science Center’s east entrance.
“It’s not just Veteran’s or Memorial day, I keep this same mission in our format year round, it’s something that needs to be constantly said and reminded.”
Here are some other Veteran’s Day ceremonies around Central Florida Tuesday:
Orlando Science Center
Event: Red Tails Monument Wreath Laying Ceremony
Date: November 11th, 2014
Start time: 2pm
Orlando Science Center East Entrance
777 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, Florida 32803
Veterans Day Observance
Event: Veterans Day Observance
Date: November 11th, 2014
Start time: 11 am
End time : 5 pm
American Legion Post 286
529 E. Fairlane Ave. Orlando, FL 32809
Observance Ceremony at 11am; BBQ at 7pm
Tomoka Chapter of the Daughters American Revolution and Sgt. I.W. Hatcher Marine Corps Leagues host:
Veterans Day Observance
Date: November 11, 2014
Start time: 11 am
End time: 12 pm
Waterfront Park
Palm St, Clermont, FL 34711
Susan DeHart: 352-242-2394
Veterans Foreign Wars Post 5277, Tomoka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sgt. I.W. Hatcher Marine Corps League Detachment 1120 will sponsor a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. at the pavilion in Clermont’s Waterfront Park, 330 Third St., on Lake Minneola.
90.7’s Megan Tajudeen interviewed Orange City veteran Ray Shewfelt. Click on the link below to listen.
