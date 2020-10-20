Rays World Series Watch Parties Planned For St. Petersburg, Tampa

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the World Series in Arlington, Texas tonight.

There will be a watch party at the St. Pete Pier for every game. Organizers are setting up pods that can hold up to six people per group.

Tara Tufo, a Senior Group Director at Paradise Advertising and Marketing, says that using the Pier will bring Rays fans together during the pandemic.

“I think what we’re trying to do is trying to encourage celebrating together but separately. So we feel and we’ve seen out at the Pier that there is an ability to safely socially distance, but also take in and enjoy it.”

Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier will open at 6 pm for all of the games.

Pods are available on a first come, first served seating basis; fans can bring their own chairs or blankets, and facemasks are strongly encouraged.