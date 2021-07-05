QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags

Photo: Upsplash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday.
It clears the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.
Lawrence’s deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. It includes a $24.1 million signing bonus.
He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021. With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks.
Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive tackle Walker Little remain unsigned.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity