Put A Ring On It

Photo: NASA/JPL

The Cassini spacecraft has been exploring Saturn since launching in 1997. Cassini gave planetary scientists incredible insight into the planet’s rings, it’s surface and moons. Now, the spacecraft is entering it’s final phase before crashing into the surface of Saturn.

 

Image of Saturn’s rings processed by Colwell. NASA/JPL/University of Colorado

UCF Professor and Planetary Scientist Josh Colwell has been working on the spacecraft since he started his career as a planetary scientist and Colwell’s research interest include studying the rings of Saturn.

Colwell joins the program to talk about the end of the Cassini mission, the rings of Saturn, and how understanding Saturn gives us a glimpse of the dawn of our solar system.

You can hear Colwell and his planetary colleagues talk more about all things astronomy on his podcast Walkabout the Galaxy.


