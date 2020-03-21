Publix Hiring “Thousands” To Meet Unprecedented Demand Over Coronavirus

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Publix says it wants to hire “thousands of associates” by the end of March to respond to unprecedented demand prompted by COVID-19.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain says it wants to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers across its seven-state operating area.

That includes distribution centers in Lakeland and Orlando.

Publix is encouraging applications from those faced with joblessness because of the coronavirus.