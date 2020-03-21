 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Publix Hiring “Thousands” To Meet Unprecedented Demand Over Coronavirus

by (WMFE)

Toilet paper was gone from the shelves at the Publix on South Dale Mabry and West Neptune Street in South Tampa earlier this week. Credit: WUSF Public Media

Publix says it wants to hire “thousands of associates” by the end of March to respond to unprecedented demand prompted by COVID-19. 

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain says it wants to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers across its seven-state operating area. 

That includes distribution centers in Lakeland and Orlando. 

Publix is encouraging applications from those faced with joblessness because of the coronavirus. 


