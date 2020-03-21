Publix Hiring “Thousands” To Meet Unprecedented Demand Over Coronavirus
Publix says it wants to hire “thousands of associates” by the end of March to respond to unprecedented demand prompted by COVID-19.
The Lakeland-based grocery store chain says it wants to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers across its seven-state operating area.
That includes distribution centers in Lakeland and Orlando.
Publix is encouraging applications from those faced with joblessness because of the coronavirus.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity