Central Florida News


Proposed State Constitutional Amendment Banning Assault Weapons Advances Toward 2020 Ballot

by (WMFE)

Christine Leinonen's son Drew was killed at Pulse. She says the measure could help prevent future mass shootings. Photo by Amy Green

An effort to place a state constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot that would ban assault weapons has enough signatures to trigger a state Supreme Court review of the proposal.

Supporters submitted signatures Monday at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

The measure would ban assault weapons including semi-automatic rifles and shotguns that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Among them was Christine Leinonen, who says the measure could help prevent future mass shootings. She says her dead son was among dozens shot at Pulse in a matter of minutes.

“Most of them multiple times. My son was shot nine times. There were some people shot 13 times in two and a half minutes.”

More than 100,000 signatures have been collected in support of the initiative. The political action committee behind the effort has raised more than $850,000.

Gail Schwartz’s 14-year-old nephew was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She says the effort behind the ballot initiative turned in 700 signatures at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office. Photo by Amy Green

Gail Schwartz’s 14-year-old nephew was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She says the measure for the first time would give Floridians a say on the weapons sold in the state.

“We’ve just turned in another batch of signed petitions to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office, but we need a lot more in order to qualify for the 2020 ballot.”

 

 


