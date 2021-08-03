 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


President Biden Calls Out DeSantis, Other Governors Who Have Banned Mask Mandates at White House Coronavirus Briefing

by (WMFE)

Photo: Joe Biden


President Joe Biden spoke out against governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis who have banned mask mandates in schools, calling it bad public health policy.

Biden’s comments came at a coronavirus update at the White House Tuesday night.

The president says just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one third of all new COVID cases in the entire country. 

He says if governors can’t do the right thing to beat the pandemic, then they should not constrain businesses and universities who want to do so.

“I say to these governors please help, but if you aren’t going to help at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”

The president says executive orders like DeSantis’s are dangerous. 

“And it’s clear to me and to most of the medical experts, that the decisions being made like not allowing mask mandates in schools and the like, are bad health policy. Bad health policy.”

Biden says it’s clear the only way to stop the spread is by getting vaccinated and wearing face masks.

He says the data is clear-states like Vermont that have reached herd immunity only added five new COVID cases per day. Whereas, Florida added more than 21,000 in one day alone.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP