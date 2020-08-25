 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
‘Pose’ Star Billy Porter: ‘Love Always Wins’

by Sam Sanders (NPR)

Photo: Shavonne Wong

Billy Porter is a force to be reckoned with.

A Tony Award-winning Broadway performer. A fashion icon with unforgettable red carpet looks.

An Emmy Award-winning actor (with another nomination under his belt this year). Currently, Porter stars in the acclaimed FX show Pose, all about New York’s underground ball culture in the 80s and 90s. It also takes place during the height of the HIV-AIDS crisis.

Sam talks to Porter about the parallels between that crisis and the one we’re living in today, about growing up in the church, and why — despite everything that’s happened this year — love will always win.

This episode of ‘It’s Been a Minute’ was produced by Jinae West and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.


