Orange County to pay onePulse property taxes

WMFE | By Molly Duerig
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:24 PM EDT
Courtesy of Flickr
Courtesy Flickr
Orange County will pay unpaid property taxes for a property on W. Kaley Street that was originally intended to be a museum, just a few blocks away from the site of Pulse Nightclub, where 49 people tragically died in a 2016 massacre.

The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to cover the cost of unpaid property taxes on a W. Kaley Street property, which the now-dissolved onePulse Foundation originally planned to turn into a museum that would honor victims of the 2016 massacre at Pulse Nightclub.

Outstanding taxes on the property total nearly $52,000, according to Orange County Property Appraiser records.

Funds from the county’s Tourist Development Tax (TDT) originally helped onePulse buy the W. Kaley Street property. But in November, when onePulse dissolved, it asked Orange County to terminate the TDT agreement and take over the property.

Since then, county staff have been doing the required due diligence to develop a termination agreement, per an internal memo Orange County shared with WMFE News. But in the course of that due diligence, county staff discovered the unpaid property taxes, which were set to become delinquent April 1.

District 5 Commissioner Emily Bonilla introduced Tuesday’s motion to pay the outstanding taxes before a termination agreement is approved. District 6 Commissioner Michael Scott seconded the motion.

Next, county staff plan to present commissioners with the termination agreement at the April 23 board meeting, per the memo.
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for WMFE and WMFV.

