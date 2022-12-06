© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will give his state of downtown address in the Metaverse

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.
City of Orlando
/
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s annual state of downtown address on Wednesday is getting a virtual spin this year.

Dyer will hold the address in person in front of hundreds of guests at the Luminary Green Park at Creative Village.

But he will also host the address virtually at the same time in the Metaverse.

That means residents will be able to watch an avatar of the mayor give his speech to an all-virtual audience, in an all-virtual environment.

In a statement, the city says the goal in using this new technology is to, emphasize, “technological advancements and investments into the city.”

The mayor’s speech is also expected to highlight Project DTO 2.0, a yearlong effort aimed at improving local streets, civic spaces, and mobility options.

Stream the mayor's speech here.

Tags
Politics Central Florida NewsBuddy Dyer
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details