Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will give his state of downtown address in the Metaverse

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s annual state of downtown address on Wednesday is getting a virtual spin this year.

Dyer will hold the address in person in front of hundreds of guests at the Luminary Green Park at Creative Village.

But he will also host the address virtually at the same time in the Metaverse.

That means residents will be able to watch an avatar of the mayor give his speech to an all-virtual audience, in an all-virtual environment.

In a statement, the city says the goal in using this new technology is to, emphasize, “technological advancements and investments into the city.”

The mayor’s speech is also expected to highlight Project DTO 2.0, a yearlong effort aimed at improving local streets, civic spaces, and mobility options.

Stream the mayor's speech here.

