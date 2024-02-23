The Wrap: Beloved teacher and union leader reflects on decades of service

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from 90.7 WMFE news. From the latest news from the Florida legislature to an Orange County effort to ease medical debt, here's what happened this week.

Ulysses Floyd is a retired Orange County teacher with a legacy of service to children and his union

We asked you to nominate people we should highlight during Black History Month. A couple of you nominated Ulysses Floyd, a retired teacher and beloved pioneer with the Orange County teachers union.

WMFE's Joe Byrnes met with Floyd as he reflected on his decades of service to Central Florida's students and teachers.

Governor DeSantis says he’ll only sign social media bill if it’s revised

A bill that would ban minors from using some social media platforms has passed the Florida Senate. Under the current bill language, kids under the age of 16 won’t be able to have access to certain social media accounts, including previously opened accounts.

But as WMFE's Danielle Prieur reports, Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed concerns with the langue of the bill. “Parents need to have a role in this," he said at a stop in Lake Buena Vista. We’re working to make sure that there is a role for parents."

Orange County Commissioners tap Covid funds to ease medical debts

Orange County Commissioners are moving forward with a plan to erase residents' medical debt by using $4.5 million from leftover Covid funding to help residents, and could allow for thousands of Orange County residents to have their debts cleared.

As WMFE's Marian Summerall reported this week, no date is set for the next discussion of medical debt relief and the processes and details of a medical debt relief program have not yet been determined.