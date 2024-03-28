© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Ain’t Misbehavin’

By Talia Blake
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:46 PM EDT
Ain't Misbehavin' celebrates the music of African American pianist Fats Waller.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ celebrates the music of African American pianist Fats Waller. The musical will debut at Orlando Shakes on April 12.

Who is Fats Waller?

Thomas Wright ‘Fats’ Waller was a jazz pianist and composer during the 1920s to 1940s.

According to Britannica, Waller was one of the few jazz musicians to win wide commercial fame during his time, and was the first jazz musician to master the organ.

Waller is best known for his songs ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ and ‘Honeysuckle Rose.’

Roberta Emerson, director of Ain’t Misbehavin’, said Waller’s music was not only entertaining, but political too.

“He very much wrote for Black culture of that time and/or commented on Black culture in a way that was both inspirational and pointed. He was very much ahead of his time in the way he reclaimed who we were and who we were meant to be.”

Celebrating Black arts and culture

As Ain’t Misbehavin’ celebrates Waller’s work, Roberta Emerson said there is very little dialogue in the musical.

“Oftentimes, Ain’t Misbehavin’ is placed in seasons as shiny entertainment for theater people, and they leave it there. They leave it kind of shallow. To me, that is not the purpose of who Fats Waller is or his music, and for me, it's a celebration of Black authenticity.”

One of Emerson’s favorite songs in the show is ‘Black and Blue,’ which she says represents why she wanted to direct the show.

“It just lands, the real themes and messages of, don't only celebrate who we are as black people, but recognize what systems you've created to uncelebrate us, even though we've provided such historical and valuable assets to America.”

Grabbing a seat in the audience

Ain’t Misbehavin’ premieres Friday, April 12 at Orlando Shakes.

Emerson said it’s worth seeing more than once.

“The nature of the show, you cannot see the same show twice. So come more than one sit on a different side of the theater because you will get a different experience.”

Tickets are available at OrlandoShakes.org.

