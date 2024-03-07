© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight

Spotlight: Content Z hopes to bridge the gap between creators and businesses in Central Florida

By Talia Blake
Published March 7, 2024 at 4:46 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A Woman Records herself with a smartphone.
Ivan Samkov
/
Pexels
A Woman Records herself with a smartphone.

Creating Content Z

Content creators from across Florida will be meeting up in Orlando for creator workshops, networking, and to learn more about the industry.

The second annual Content Z will take place on March 17 in Orlando.

Keith Chapman, CEO of New West Orlando Foundation and creator of Content Z, stands in front of WMFE's building for a portrait.
Talia Blake
/
90.7 WMFE News
Keith Chapman, CEO of New West Orlando Foundation and creator of Content Z, stands in front of WMFE's building for a portrait.

Keith Chapman, CEO of New West Orlando Foundation, is organizing the event.

He said the journey to create Content Z began on YouTube.

“When I was watching YouTube videos and clips, I'm like, ‘oh, that's Orlando.’ So, I started doing my research, following different content creators, and then I realized how many content creators there are in the city.”

As he began to build relationships with local content creators, Chapman heard the struggles many were having turning the content they were producing into a profitable business venture.

“I know different business owners, videographers and photographers. They’re saying they wish they could record for somebody who had the platform or this many followers. Business owners were saying they wish they could get some promo from the content creators. so it's like a no, like, avoid, but like a, like a whole situation. So then I’m like, if I know, all three different parties. Let's go ahead and do an event like Content Z.”

This year marks the second year for the event, and Chapman expects the turnout to be even bigger than 2023.

Building Relationships in Central Florida

Keith Chapman is a content creator himself, with more than 22,000 followers on Instagram.

Through his journey of connecting with other content creators in Central Florida, the biggest problem he said most creators have is building relationships so they can take their content to the next level.

“Some of them get discouraged saying, ‘I can't do what I do or what I'm good at, now I have to go do the situation.’ When really, all you have to do is meet the right person who says, ‘Hey, I have this business, or I’ll sponsor this, like what do you need?’”

Chapman said helping creators and business owners build better relationships and get connected is the main goal of Content Z.

Once those relationships are built, Chapman said it’s important to stay motivated and keep going. It’s one of the biggest lessons he has learned through his content creation journey.

“No matter what's going on, you just can't stop. If you can at least get one post up or just something to stay active in the algorithm. Staying active is the best because we are in a hotspot. We're in Orlando. So if you can stay active in Orlando in the content scene, you're in a good position.”

Attending the Event

Outside of building relationships, Chapman hopes attendees to the event are able to produce loads of content.

“I have a lot of different media platforms that's going to be there, like 4th Quarter TV and Orlando Media Group. So a lot of different companies are going to come and they're gonna have that camera.”

Chapman said attendees will also be able to participate in a Q&A with content creators, managers, and more who are successful in the industry.

“It was a good situation we did last year. People got to ask them questions like, ‘how did you know when you were going to take off? When was your first check? Or what time should I post,’ (because) it's a science to it in a way. It also puts the content creators in another light like, ‘oh, okay, they actually smart, it’s not just press and play and dance kind of vibe.”

In addition, Chapman said there will be some big names in attendance like Daveron Stewart, but the rest will be a surprise.

“I want to say what's going on, but I have to wait just a little bit.”

The second annual Content Z will take place on March 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Orlando from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite or Keith Chapman’s Instagram page.

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
