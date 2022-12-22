© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight

Dueling decor brings holiday joy to Orlando neighborhood

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST
Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE
The Bells and Boyds of Orlando's Dover Shores community square off each year, upping the artistic ante of their holiday light displays.

If you’ve ever wondered whether holiday decorations can rise to the level of an art form, the Orlando neighborhood of Dover Shores will tell you the answer is YES. Two families across from each other have been upping the artistic ante every year, and this one is no exception.

The Bells are known for their giant inflatables, while the Byrds have a moving light display programmed to dance to holiday music pumping from hidden speakers.

In this rebroadcast, we hear from the Bells and the Byrds about their artistic tradition…that they say is mostly for Central Florida kids…with a tiny dash of friendly rivalry thrown in.

Nicole Darden Creston
