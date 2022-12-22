Dueling decor brings holiday joy to Orlando neighborhood

If you’ve ever wondered whether holiday decorations can rise to the level of an art form, the Orlando neighborhood of Dover Shores will tell you the answer is YES. Two families across from each other have been upping the artistic ante every year, and this one is no exception.

The Bells are known for their giant inflatables, while the Byrds have a moving light display programmed to dance to holiday music pumping from hidden speakers.

In this rebroadcast, we hear from the Bells and the Byrds about their artistic tradition…that they say is mostly for Central Florida kids…with a tiny dash of friendly rivalry thrown in.