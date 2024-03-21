Floridians Flown From Haiti; VoRide; Mickey and the Teamsters; J Henry Barbershop Unites Parramore

Floridians Evacuated From Haiti

Florida has the highest population of Haitian Americans in the United States. The state’s Division of Emergency Management charted a flight evacuating Florida residents from the Caribbean country. It landed at the Orlando Sanford International Airport last night. WMFE reporter Danielle Prieur speaks to the agency’s Executive Director, Kevin Guthrie, about additional flights and resources being made available to evacuees. Michael Deibert is an independent journalist covering global conflicts and the author of Notes from the Last Testament: The Struggle for Haiti and Haiti Will Not Perish: A Recent History. He joins Engage to explain how Haiti reached this point of crisis.

Volusia County Expands Rideshare Program

VoRide is a rideshare program operating in Volusia County that costs passengers two dollars per person, per trip. This new program is so successful that it’s expanding from DeLand to include Orange City, Deltona, and DeBary in early April. Bobbie King, Director of Volusia County’s Transit Services Division, explains why VoRide is beneficial to both the county’s bottom line and to the transportation needs of riders.

Mickey and the Teamsters

Mike Schneider is the author of Mickey and the Teamsters: A Fight for Fair Unions at Disney. He joins Engage to talk about the history of efforts to organize cast members at Disney World to create a safe and welcoming working environment.

J Henry Barbershop Unites Parramore

J Henry’s Barbershop is a pillar of Parramore and a prominent gathering place in Orlando for more than three decades. It was destroyed by a fire in 2021. It took more than two years to rebuild and just reopened last week. We visited the shop to talk with the owner, John Henry, about how the community is celebrating its resurrection.