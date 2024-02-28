Social Media Censorship; Communism Education in Florida; Predictive Policing Software; Sumer Strawbree Inspires

Florida Argues Against Social Media Content Control

Following the January 6th, 2021 attack on the U-S Capitol -- Florida and Texas both passed laws restricting the ability of social media providers to control posted content on their sites. Lawmakers argued that companies like Facebook, X- formerly Twitter, and YouTube were censoring posts from conservative users – limiting conservative messaging on the platforms.

The parent companies Meta, Google and Snap, owner of Snapchat -- contend that they do not censor conservative voices -- just inappropriate content. First Amendment advocates point to the fact that these are private companies that can set whatever rules they like regarding who and what is posted on their platforms.

Yesterday, social media trade groups NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association -- challenged the Florida and Texas laws all the way to the Supreme Court where arguments were laid out before the justices.

Amy Howe is a supreme court analyst and owner of the blog, Howe on the Court. She listened to the hearing yesterday and joined Engage to parse out the arguments.

Anti-Communism Curriculum in K-12 Classrooms

There are bills moving through both chambers of the Florida Statehouse that would requireinstruction about communism to K-12 public school students. Revered Rhonda Thomas, Executive Director of Faith in Florida, a coalition of area congregations and community organizations, says requiring instruction on the history of Communism is an attempt to indoctrinate children and a missed opportunity to teach Black history.



Predictive Policing Software in Florida

Last month, a group of seven U.S. Senators signed a letter appealing to the Department of Justice to stop providing grants to law enforcement agencies to subscribe to predictive policing software like PredPol. Critics of the software say it uses incomplete data to determine these patrol patterns which usually end up concentrated in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Aaron Sankin, investigative reporter with The Markup, has been analyzing and reporting on the use of PredPol since 2021. He joined Engage to break down this software that has been used by Central Florida law enforcement agencies.

Sumer Strawbree Inspires Positivity and Inclusivity

Sumer Strawbree is a 14-year-old speaker, author, illustrator, and business consultant in Central Florida. The young entrepreneur turned a case of bullying into an opportunity for success. She shares her story to help girls improve their self-confidence and mental health, but her work is reaching women of all ages.