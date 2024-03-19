Starship’s success and the Space Coast celebrates a launch icon

What’s next for SpaceX’s Starship?

The third test flight of SpaceX’s Starship went farther and higher than ever before in a critical test of what is the largest rocket ever made.

All eyes were on this test, including those of NASA leadership, as the agency has tapped Starship to land astronauts on the moon.

The stakes were high, and SpaceX is calling this test a win. Geoff Brumfiel, senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk, said this launch is a huge success for SpaceX, but other space competitors will soon try and compete with Starship.

“SpaceX is going to have more competition in launch soon,” Brumfiel said. “And it also has a need to sort of grow these other revenue streams. And I think I think this all pivots on getting Starship working, I think there's a good case to be made that this is a real, a real critical live or die thing for SpaceX.”

While the third test flight was a win for SpaceX, there were some technical issues. Brumfiel said despite some of the test flight problems, Starship proved that it will launch in the future.

“It’s hard to sort of underestimate just, in my mind how big this success was in terms of getting into orbit, getting some real data from Starship, there was definitely plenty that went wrong. And there's plenty to work on.”



A tribute to Robert “Ozzie” Osband

The Space Coast is celebrating the life of a launch viewing icon here in Florida. Robert “Ozzie” Osband hosted public viewings of rocket launches, no matter the time, from Space View Park in Titusville.

He’s also the reason Brevard County has the 321-area code, a calling card of the region’s rocket launching business.

Ozzie died last year.

On Thursday, March 21 or 3-2-1 the American Space Museum and the National Space Society will celebrate the life of Ozzie and his lasting legacy. The event aptly begins at 3:21 p.m.

Marq Marquette, a community liaison at the American Space Museum, knew Ozzie personally, and on occasion brought him cold water to withstand the heat in the summers on the Space Coast.

Marian Summerall Marq Marquette, a community liaison at the American Space Museum, holds up a shirt for 321-day honoring Ozzie Osband.

Marquette said that although Ozzie has died, his legacy will forever remain at Space View Park.

“These types of people are so unique in our lives. When you look back at your experiences, your lives and maybe the vacation places you've been, people are going to come from Finley, Ohio down here and see their only launch.,” Marquette said. “And if they saw that if Ozzy was there, they're going to remember that rocket launch and the thrill of that and then they're going to remember this white-haired guy that was given the countdown in getting everybody into it and having a good time.”