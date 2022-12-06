Seeing the clouds of Titan

The Webb Space Telescope has captured weather on Titan, one of the moons of Saturn.

It’s an incredible observation, made possible by the telescope’s massive mirror, its orbit and the use of near-infrared sensors.

And it shouldn’t be the only image of clouds on other worlds. We’ll talk with planetary scientist Paul Byrne about how this is just the beginning, and how the Webb telescope will help us peer into the atmospheres of planets outside our solar system.

Then, as NASA’s Orion spacecraft makes its way home after a trip to the moon, we’ll look back at NASA’s last moon shot Apollo and how it compares to NASA’s Artemis program, the agency’s new lunar program. We'll revisit a conversation with UCF history professor Amy Foster, which first aired August 23, 2022