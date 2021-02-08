 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Pelican named Arvy survives frostbite, sent to Florida sanctuary

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matt Briney

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say "Alexa, play NPR" and you'll be connected.

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (AP) — A pelican that got blown off course and had to be rescued in chilly Connecticut has been flown to Florida, where he is recovering from pneumonia and frostbite. The brown pelican, nicknamed Arvy, was rescued from the icy Connecticut River on Jan. 27. He was taken to a bird rehabilitation facility in Killingworth, Connecticut suffering from severe hypothermia. After spending a week at the Connecticut rehab, Arvy was flown to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida. He will continue recuperating there until he is well enough to be released into the wild. His rescuers believe Arvy was blown north from Virginia Beach during a storm.


