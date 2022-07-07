Central Floridians will have to weigh cheap flights to Europe against travel chaos

The Euro has fallen to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar as fears of a recession continue to grow.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with Simon Veness, of Veness Travel Media about whether there could be a silver lining in all of this: a surge in Central Floridians traveling to Europe.

Interview highlights

Despite the deals, some Americans might opt to stay home

“Europe is experiencing an awful lot of travel disruption, especially in flights. And it’s, it’s in many ways a double-edged sword. There are some deals available to Europe, but you have to factor in the possibility of delays and cancellations.”

Worker strikes and COVID are causing delays

“I’m looking today and seeing that Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam is reporting big holdups because they can’t deal with the number of passengers they’re having. And this has been an issue at London and many other European airports.”

Still got the travel bug? Here are some of Simon’s tips

“Be flexible on your travel dates, you’ll definitely find a difference in cost. If you can go, you know, on a Wednesday instead of a Sunday or a Monday. Now point two, arrive 24 hours early for a date-specific event like a cruise or a wedding or something you’re going to. You’re going to have to cater for delays or cancellations at some point.”