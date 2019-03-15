 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando Opera Prepares For Spring Performance Of Pulcinella & Pagliacci

Clinton Smith (l) and Octavio Cardenas. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Opera Orlando is rehearsing for its spring performance. The opera company is pairing Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci with Stravinsky’s Pulcinella in collaboration with the Orlando Philharmonic and Orlando Phantasmagoria.

Stage Director Octavio Cardenas and conductor Clinton Smith join Intersection for a conversation about how they are putting together this opera within an opera.

“This is an opera in the style of ‘verismo’, says Cardenas.

“In this opera there are no kings, queens, gods, heros. These are real people, and actually the opera is based on a real crime.”

This opera is also a reunion for Cardenas, Smith and Opera Orlando’s Artistic Director Gabriel Preisser.

“Octavio and Gabe and I were all young artists at Minnesota Opera for a number of years,” says Smith.

“It was sort of a formative period for us,” he says.

Pagliacci / Pulcinella runs from March 22-26 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. 


