Central Florida News


Orlando metro area jobless rate was 5.4% in May

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.9% in May as more people entered the job market.

And hospitality industry jobs — so key for Central Florida — are growing but still have a long way to go.

There were more than 500,000 people looking for work in May and lots of job openings as Florida continued to recover.

The state lost nearly 1.3 million jobs due to COVID-19 and has regained more than 814,800, including 39,000 last month.

Employment in many industries is almost back.

Leisure and hospitality jobs are growing but are only 55 percent of what they were.

Department of Economic Opportunity chief economist Adrienne Johnston says we’ll see more of those jobs.

“That’s in most areas a big factor in what’s driving over-the-month job increases, so we will probably see that for several months to come,” she told reporters Friday morning.

The Orlando metro area’s jobless rate of 5.4% is a far cry from 22.6% a year earlier.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

