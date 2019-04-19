 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando Magic Ready For First Home Playoff Game Since 2012

by Christian Simmons (WMFE)

The Magic shocked NBA fans with a stunning win against the higher-seeded Raptors in Toronto.

But after a humbling blowout loss in the series’ second game, the Magic will have to fight hard for their first home playoff win since April 2011.

Being competitive in this series will require the Magic to get more out of their star player, Nikola Vucevic. During the season, he was named an all-star and averaged 20.8 points and 12 rebounds a game.

But in the playoffs, he has been surprisingly ineffective. The Raptors have held him to just 8.5 points and 7 rebounds per game.

The Magic will also have to do a better job guarding the Raptors’ star Kawhi Leonard, who led the way for Toronto in Game 2 with 37 points.

The Magic will take on the Raptors at 7 p.m. at Amway Center.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP