 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport TSA Remembers Officer Rob Henry, Honors Him With Action Two Years After His Death

by (WMFE)
Robert Henry was a TSA agent who experienced constant bullying at the airport. Some say it might have led to his suicide. Photo: GoFundMe

TSO Robert Henry jumped to his death on February 2. Photo: Sylvia Henry

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The TSA at the Orlando International Airport today is marking two years since the suicide of officer Rob Henry at the airport in 2019. 

TSA in Turmoil: “He Loved to Sing Along With the Songs of the Disney Movies”

Officers will wear suicide awareness ribbons on their uniforms this week and suicide prevention educational materials have been put in breakrooms in honor of Rob Henry’s death.

In an email, Deputy Federal Security Director Greg Hawko asked staff to join him in educating the workforce and the flying public on the warning signs and risk factors for suicide. 

Hawko said these efforts should emphasize, “our commitment to help prevent a similar tragedy from ever happening at MCO again.”

He said his office is asking for additional volunteers to be trained in the Question-Persuade-Refer suicide prevention training method. 

The method questions a person about suicide, persuades the person to get help, and refers them to an appropriate mental health resource in order to save lives. 

TSA has a goal of training 5,000 volunteers in this method as part of peer-to-peer suicide intervention networks at airports throughout the country. 

Any TSA employee in crisis can use free, confidential EAP counseling services 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-800-222-0364. 

If you need immediate help, dial 911. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP