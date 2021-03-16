 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport Spring Break Travel Already Exceeds Projections

by (WMFE)

Photo: Gabrielle Henderson

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Some 40,000 passengers have departed each day from Orlando International Airport during Spring Break.

Last Friday, 53,658 people departed the airport, 13,069 more than were projected to fly out of MCO. 

Sunday and Saturday also surpassed projections with a collective 117,101 people departing from the airport, 27,197 more than expected. 

Officials at the airport expect some 1.9 million people to pass through the airport on their way to Spring Break destinations, representing a 45 percent increase over the previous year. 

One of the factors contributing to this? A new Hawaiian Airlines nonstop flight between Orlando and Honolulu. 

The service is expected to expand to three flights a week between June 1 and August 10 to accommodate summer vacation travelers. 

COVID-19 cases continue to rise among TSA agents at the airport, with some 180 cases logged since last March.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP