Central Florida News


Orlando Commissioners Approve Scooter Plan

by Jason Delgado (WMFE)

E-scooters could be coming to Orlando if commissioners give the go-ahead to a pilot program. Photo: Matthew Peddie

Safety experts are urging residents to prepare for changes as Orlando prepares to welcome scooters into the city’s mix.

Orlando Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve a pilot program for electric scooters.

The one-year program will allow up to 1,800 e-scooters to be distributed around designated areas in the city. 

“The relationship between scooters and every other mode of transportation that’s out there,” Day said. “How do they fit into our downtown, our social fabric, and how are we gonna adopt them into our culture of getting around downtown?”

Bike/Walk Central Florida’s Amanda Day applauded the city’s pilot program but cautions residents of an early adjustment period. 

The plan mandates that scooters have a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour. Additionally, companies will be required to host free training classes for the public.


